INDIANAPOLIS-- Are you looking for the perfect gift for a dog lover? How about a "puppy love" valentine gift box from the Indiana Canine Assistant Network? The dog training organization has held this sweet fundraiser for several years. But, because of the pandemic there won't be personal deliveries. Boxes will be mailed instead and that means you can send one to someone far away.

Jillian Ashton is the president of ICAN. She explains how you can help. For more information, head to their website.