INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide non-profit health provider ASPIN is offering a new training aimed at fighting the stigma around getting help with mental health in minority communities.

The training is for community health workers and other trusted members of the community. They will be trained to recognize signs and symptoms of mental illness and how to connect people to resources.

ASPIN was given a grant from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

The money will allow them to give 25 members of the Black and indigenous community, people of color, or BIPOC, and Latino Hispanic communities their Core Community Health Workers Training.

The goal is to target health workers who directly serve minorities, reduce stigma and bring awareness to mental health in a culturally appropriate and relatable way.

“We’re teaching members of the community in many cases, how to recognize all these things that are happening with the people they deal with on a day-to-day basis. And then the community health workers help to connect them to the resources that they need and they are educated in how to do that,” said ASPIN Director of Training and Workforce Development Paul Conrad.

The trainings and program will also be translated into Spanish to make it easier to relate to Spanish-speaking communities.

“When we talk about mental health, starting something new in a language that’s not yours causes you stress. We’re talking about mental health, but we aren’t seeing the benefits… how better a way than to teach them in their own language,” said ASPIN Bilingual Coordinator Keny Chapman.

They will also develop a five-part webinar series with roundtables to engage the communities as well.

“There are quite a few surveys out there that say that the Latino and African American communities, for example, underutilize mental health services considerably,” Conrad said.

“There are a lot of statistics that it is a real problem. And of course, if people aren’t seeking services, then they’re not going to get the help they need.”

Registration for the training is already open, and you can find more information here.