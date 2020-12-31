New Year’s Eve cocktails to ring out 2020

Many people are choosing to stay home to ring out 2020. If you plan on filling the bartender role, Jeptha Creed distillery has some tasty cocktail recipes that you can create at home.
It’s About Thyme
Ingredients
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon
- Muddled thyme
- 1 oz Brown Sugar Simple Syrup
- 1 oz Fresh Grapefruit
- 4 Dashes Walnut Bitters
- ½ oz Lemon Juice
Directions
- Add ingredients in a shaker tin and muddle thyme
- Add ice to the shaker tin and glass.
- Double strain shaker tin contents into glass. Emjoy!
A Toast to Remember
Ingredients for single serving
- 1 oz Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka
- 2.5 oz Cranberry Juice
- 3 oz Lemon Lime Soda
- 1 oz Sparkling Rose Brut
Ingredients for punch size (serves 12)
- 750ml Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka (1 bottle)
- 64 oz Cranberry Juice
- 2 Liter Lemon Lime Soda
- 750ml Sparkling Rose Brut (1 bottle)
Directions
- Combine the Vodka, Champagne, Cranberry Juice and Lemon Lime soda.
- Stir only until combined.
More Fun in ’21
Ingredients
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 1 oz Mint Syrup
- 2 Mint Sprigs
- Spumante or Prosecco Champagne
- *Optional: Pop Rocks and Rock Candy on a stick
Directions
- Add Pop Rocks and Rock Candy to champagne flute. (optional)
- Add ice, lime juice, Blueberry Vodka, Mint Syrup to shaker tin and shake vigorously.
- Strain shaker tin contents into Flute or Tall Glass.
- Top with Champagne and Garnish with a Mint Sprig.
- Stir with Rock Candy for continued Pop Rocks activation.