INDIANAPOLIS- Classic art, cutting edge technology and a floor-to-ceiling digital art experience.

After a successful run last year featuring the work of artist Vincent Van Gogh, Newfields is back with a new exhibition, “The LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet and Friends Alive.”

Now, Newfields is calling on Hoosier digital artists in search of digital artworks to commission for the new experience.

Jonathan Berger, Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields, joined FOX59 Morning News Monday to talk about the new digital experience and how an Indiana digital artist will be selected as apart of the creative experience.

For more information on how to apply visit: https://www.indyartsguide.org/classified/newfields-seeks-digital-artists-for-the-lume-indianapolis-featurettes/.