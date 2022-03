INDIANAPOLIS– A local group is giving 9 music groups in Indianapolis career-defining guidance, access, and opportunity. We talk to Alan Bacon, the co- founder of GANGGANG, and Allison Victoria a local musician on the Next up fellowship. The 9 performers will showcase their talent on Friday, March 25 at The Vogue. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. For a link to tickets, click here.

