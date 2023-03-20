There are quite a few big sporting events coming to Indianapolis the next 5 years, from the NBA All Star game to the Olympic trials, and men’s and women’s Final Four. This week – tourism, sports and entertainment leaders will gather for NextGen Indy to discuss sports and entertainment in Indianapolis. David Pierce, the Director of the IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the panel. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction