Chicago, IL — First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 115th edition of the Chicago Auto Show. Today, auto expert Nik Miles gives a preview of what people can expect! The auto show is happening Feb. 11th – 20th. You can find more information on their website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction