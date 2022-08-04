INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend.

There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet.

Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.

Salsa on the Square follows the Music and All That Jazz, featuring the David Hartman Band, from 5 to 7 p.m Friday.

This is part of Noblesville Main Street’s First Friday series, powered by Duke Energy.

Salsa on the Square continues the party for guests 21-and-older from 7 to 11 p.m.

Noblesville Street Dance, presented by Riverview Health, is on Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.

The dance is Noblesville Main Street’s largest single-day event.