Non-drug treatments for chronic pain patients

INDIANAPOLIS– More than 50 million Americans suffer with chronic pain that lasts for 6 months to decades. Unfortunately, many suffer without finding relief. Sadly, others become addicted to opioids. But, there are some drug-free treatments. Dr. Richard Rauck is a pain management specialist. He explains some new drug-free treatments available. Sandy Found is a teacher who has suffered with chronic pain for years. She talks about how this treatment has cut her pain down significantly. For more information head to this website.