INDIANAPOLIS– The November election is just around the corner. But in the 2016 general election, only 58% of registered voters in Indiana cast ballots.
The non-partisan group “women for change” wants that number to climb this time around. They’re looking for volunteers to make that happen. Executive director Rima Shahid explains how you can help.
Non-partisan group working to get more Hoosiers to vote
