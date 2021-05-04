Non-profit picks Indy as focus of new digital magazine

Morning News
INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana’s motto is the crossroads of America. Many of the nation’s major highways criss-cross Indianapolis. When it comes to jobs, the circle city is at a crossroads. Manufacturing used to be king, but a lot of those jobs are going away. “Working Nation” is a non-profit media company that tells stories about the future of work. They just selected Indy for the focus of their first digital magazine, exploring the city’s development. We talk to Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of the Lumina Foundation.

