Oliver Winery celebrates National Wine Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — May 25 is National Wine Day. It’s time for wine lovers everywhere to pour a glass of their favorite wine to celebrate.
Bloomington’s Oliver Winery has a great selection of wines that are perfect for the summer season and Memorial Day weekend. We talk to Casey Thompson, digital marketing manager for Oliver Winery.
Catawba Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 part Catawba
- 1 part lemonade
Directions:
- Combine ingredients and stir.
The Blue ’72
Ingredients:
- 2oz. gin
- 1 oz. lemon juice
- ¾ oz. simple syrup
- 2 oz. Blueberry Moscato
- Creekbend Vidal Blanc Sparkling Wine
Directions:
- Combine Moscato and Sparking Wine.
- Add gin.
- Finish with simple syrup and lemon juice.