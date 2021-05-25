Oliver Winery celebrates National Wine Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — May 25 is National Wine Day. It’s time for wine lovers everywhere to pour a glass of their favorite wine to celebrate.

Bloomington’s Oliver Winery has a great selection of wines that are perfect for the summer season and Memorial Day weekend. We talk to Casey Thompson, digital marketing manager for Oliver Winery.

Catawba Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 part Catawba

1 part lemonade

Directions:

Combine ingredients and stir.

The Blue ’72

Ingredients:

2oz. gin

1 oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

2 oz. Blueberry Moscato

Creekbend Vidal Blanc Sparkling Wine

Directions:

Combine Moscato and Sparking Wine. Add gin. Finish with simple syrup and lemon juice.