Oliver’s Woods is a nature preserve on the north side of Indianapolis featuring 16 acres of woods, a mile of White River frontage, and much more. Now, you can take part in a cool citizen science project that will show changes to the preserve over time. White River steward with the Central Indiana Land Trust, Grace Van Kan, joined Angela to explain the project. For information about Oliver’s Woods, click here. For details on the Central Indiana Land Trust, click here.

