Olympian Jordan Chiles comes to Indy for gymnastics tour

INDIANAPOLIS– They just won Olympic medals in Tokyo and now some of America’s favorite gymnasts are coming to Indy to perform. The “Gold Over America” tour features Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey, among others. They’ll be performing some of their favorite routines in a high-energy show complete with lots of music and special effects.

We spoke to silver medalist Jordan Chiles about the tour, and her Olympic experience. She hasn’t yet made a decision on the Paris Olympics. Right now her focus is on finishing the tour and then making her collegiate gymnastics debut. The 20-year-old will be a freshman at UCLA this winter.

Tickets for the show here in Indy are still available. Click here for tickets.