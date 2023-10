INDIANAPOLIS — Coming to Indy in June of 2024, the United States Olympic team trials.

And for the first time ever, Lucas Oil Stadium will be serving as the sole selection meet for the U.S. Olympic swim team, and will be transforming its field to host the event!

Qualifiers will then go on to compete in Paris, France, representing team USA!

For more information on tickets and all they entail, visit –

https://www.indianasportscorp.org/ or https://www.usaswimming.org/