Your daily Tokyo Olympics recap … with some very special reenactments

INDIANAPOLIS — Each day, FOX59 Morning is highlighting some of the most memorable moments at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The only challenge is, we’re limited in what we can show on TV because the Olympic Games are not on our network.

So, we’re getting a little creative this year, breaking out some special visuals. (They were hand painted by our show’s executive producer, so we’re really invested here.)

If these don’t make you feel like you’re right in the action, we don’t know what will.

Earlier today, we filled you in on some historic Olympic wins, including Bermuda’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s triathlon event.

The Philippines also earned its first Olympic gold after attempting for nearly 100 years. Angela Ganote showed us how a female weightlifter made it happen:

After Monday’s events, the U.S. led the overall medal count with 25. China was sitting at No. 2 with a total of 21.

Japan had the most gold medals at 10, but the U.S. and China were right behind with 9 each.

On Monday’s FOX59 Morning show, Scott Jones and Lindy Thackston recreated freestyle swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s gold medal victory over Italy.

Can you tell how excited Lindy is about the dolls?