One-on-one with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Woody Myers

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s gubernatorial race is heating up. Last week, a new poll suggested the gap between all three candidates was tightening up. Governor Eric Holcomb’s campaign says the gap is much larger, by as much as 40 points, in favor of the incumbent.

FOX59 spoke with both Governor Holcomb’s campaign manager, and Democratic Candidate, Dr. Woody Myers.

Both sides were asked the same questions, and given the same amount of time. Dr. Myers says Holcomb’s numbers are exaggerated, and that the recent poll is a win for his campaign.

