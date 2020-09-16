One-on-one with Gov. Holcomb’s campaign manager

INDIANAPOLIS – The race for governor is heating up in the Hoosier state. Last week, a new poll released by Indy Politics Change Research, showed numbers are tightening. Governor Eric Holcomb’s campaign suggests those numbers are incorrect, and the gap is much larger, in favor of the incumbent.

FOX59 spoke live with both campaigns, starting with Governor Holcomb’s Campaign Manager, Kyle Hupfer.

