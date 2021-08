INDIANAPOLIS — America’s longest war has come to an end. The last U.S. troops in Afghanistan left minutes before President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline. A lot of Americans wanting to get out of Afghanistan are still stuck there.

FOX59 spoke with Indiana Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to get her insight on the end of the conflict, the Americans still left trying to get out and what she wants to hear from President Biden when he addresses the nation.