INDIANAPOLIS – People looking to have their criminal records sealed or expunged can get free help during an event at the JTV Hill Community Center.

The Office of Public Health and Safety is teaming up with the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic to host the expungement event on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

The event is first-come, first-served, and additional vendors with information on food/housing resources, voter registration and job opportunities will also be on hand.

Not able to attend? The Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic also offers help on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at their Delaware Street location, or you can make an appointment to speak with an expert.

OPHS Deputy Director of Programming Carlette Duffy stopped by our FOX59 weekend morning show to tell us more about the program.