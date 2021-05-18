Organization offering free, in-person guides for cyclists new to Indy trails

INDIANAPOLIS — Bicycle sales are skyrocketing, even to the point where the Hoosier State faced a shortage several months ago. It is yet another effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Circle City has a lot of bike lanes and trails, but a lot of people can find it all to be intimidating. Now, there’s an organization offering a guide to these riders for free!

Commuter Connect offers new riders the expertise of a local, experienced cyclist as they learn to navigate local trails. FOX59 spoke with Jennifer Gebhard, the program director for Commuter Connect, and Damon Richards, the executive director of Bike Indianapolis.

