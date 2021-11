INDIANAPOLIS -- Kroger Central Division announced the release of Boost by Kroger Plus, an annual membership that offers additional benefits to its loyalty program. For either $59 or $99 a year, Boost will give customers access to free delivery, 2X fuel points and other services.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, in a press release.