INDIANAPOLIS– Without a doubt you probably recognize this iconic vehicle. It’s the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and it’s in Indianapolis right now. Two “hotdoggers” have been behind the wheel, cruising the highways and saying hello.

We talk to Zach Chatham and Katie Ferguson, otherwise known as “Zach-n-cheese” and “Ketchup Katie.” For more information on becoming a driver for the weinermobile, click here. For more information on where it’s headed, click here.