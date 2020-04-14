Owners of Greencastle bar and restaurant share financial struggles, frustrations with Small Business Administration

It’s no secret that many small businesses are struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

That includes Moore’s Bar & Grill in Greencastle.

With DePauw University students back home, and many residents of the town out of work, owners Julie and Pete Meyer say they are having trouble making it day-to day.

They were hoping for financial relief from the federal government, but tell us after weeks of waiting, they feel as though they’ve exhausted all options, and time is running out.

Watch the interview to learn more about the challenges they are facing right now, and how their community is coming together to support them.