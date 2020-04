The city is celebrating the 6th anniversary of the Pacers Bikeshare Program this week.

It’s providing essential transportation to residents during the current stay-at-home orders.

And the bikes are being used for people’s physical and mental health, too!

Karen Haley, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, joins us to explain the program’s growth over the last 6 years, and how they are keeping riders safe on their bikes during the pandemic.