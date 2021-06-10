Pacers, Fever’s youth basketball clinics resume in person

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Fever Junior Hoops Tour is back this summer. Kids have the chance to attend the free clinics at five different Indy parks locations. We talk to Corey Wilson. He’s the vice president for community engagement at Pacers Sports and Entertainment. For a link to register, click here.

Here are the camps’ dates and locations:

June 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Windsor Village (6510 E. 25th Street)

June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Thatcher Park (4639 W. Vermont Street)

June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Riverside Park (2420 E. Riverside Drive)

June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Garfield Park Burrello Family Center (2345 Pagoda Drive)

June 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Washington Park (3130 E. 30 Street)