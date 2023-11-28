Midwest Food Bank Indiana was established in 2008 and has made a huge impact when it comes to food insecurity in our state. They provide food to pantries in roughly 62 Indiana counties, working with nearly 300 partners to help put food on the table for our hungry neighbors. Midwest’s Executive Director, Marcie Luhigo, joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the assistance they provide. For more information, click here.

