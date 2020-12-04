Pack the Pantries: The need for food assistance during the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dealing with a food insecurity crisis.

More people than ever are turning to local food banks to help put food on the table.

Food banks like Gleaners have doubled the amount of food they normally distribute since the pandemic started and they need donations.

FOX59 is packing the pantries with the help of our sponsor, Financial Center.

Dusty Simmons, from Financial Center, and John Elliott, the president and CEO of Gleaners, share the reason they’re already concerned about the start of the new year and why they need your help.