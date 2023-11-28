INDIANAPOLIS — For Giving Tuesday, Indiana residents will be able to help their fellow Hoosiers who need help putting food on the table.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, FOX59 and CBS4 will be hosting the Pack the Pantries donation drive for Giving Tuesday. Hoosiers will be able to donate to the Midwest Food Bank and the Gleaners Food Bank, helping thousands of Hoosiers who struggle every day to access food.

According to previous reports, around $56,239 was raised in April for during the spring Pack the Pantries drive to help Central Indiana residents who are struggling with food insecurity. Giving Tuesday was chosen for this additional drive because of it being a global day of giving and generosity.

Throughout the day, this story will be updated with updates on how much money has been raised for the two food banks. Visit the live blog at the bottom of the story throughout the day to see how much has been raised.

There are a few ways Hoosiers can participate in this drive. Click on each of the links to donate to the respective food bank:

Text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-854-7707

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union.

Updates throughout the day: