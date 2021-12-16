Indiana poultry company donates more than 7 tons of meat to Gleaners

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana poultry company continued a tradition to help Gleaners Food Bank feed hungry Hoosiers this holiday season.

For an 8th year in a row, Miller Poultry donated more than 10,000 pounds of meat to the food pantry.

The food comes at a time when pantries across the state have seen increased need as Hoosiers struggle through the pandemic.

“It’s well timed at this time of year, generous holiday giving for friends and neighbors who shouldn’t be hungry,” said President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana John Elliott.

Miller Poultry, which is based in Orland, Indiana, dropped off 14,500 pounds of frozen poultry to Gleaners.

“It’s a great time of year to give back to those less fortunate and in need of quality protein,” said Fred Lechlitner, director of sales with Miller Poultry.

Gleaners representatives agree, that it’s not just about how much is donated, but also it helps being a nutritious donation as well.

“It’s not just about the pounds, the poultry is very nutritious healthy food,” said Elliott. “It matters what food, not just how much. But it also matters how many people we can feed.”

Gleaners has seen double the amount of need the food bank responded to before the pandemic. And in recent weeks they have again seen those numbers start to rise.

“In the holiday season I think we’re all mindful of wonderful traditions,” Elliott said, “and the tradition of giving to others in need is a great part of holiday traditions especially in this generous Hoosier state.”

If you would like to help, you can find more information about need and donating at the Gleaners Food Bank or Midwest Food Bank websites.