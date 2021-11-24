Join FOX59, CBS4 in supporting local food banks with ‘Pack the Pantries’

Hunger remains a significant issue, both in Indiana and around the country.

That’s why FOX59 and CBS4 are again teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank for our “Pack the Pantries” initiative.

We need your help! Our spring “Pack the Pantries” drive in April raised more than $45,000 to fight hunger in central Indiana. With the holiday season here, we’re hoping to raise even more.

This year’s fall drive begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, and runs through Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.

You can donate at the following websites:

Or you can text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Financial donations are requested, rather than food, because Gleaners and Midwest can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, stretching their dollar much further.

Just a $1 donation can provide 5 meals. A $10 gift provides 50 meals and $25 covers 125 meals.

Around one in five in central Indiana families will struggle with hunger or food hardship. In Marion County alone, 22% of people rely on some sort of food assistance.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has only added to the issue, sharply increasing the demand for food.

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union and the Indy Fuel.