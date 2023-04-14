INDIANAPOLIS — Our 2023 Pack the Pantries food drive has had yet another successful year thanks to all of the generous donors in our community.

As of 9:45 p.m. on Friday night, Pack the Pantries has raised $49,947 for those in Central Indiana struggling with food insecurity! Thank you so much to all of the generous donors in the community who made this event and fundraising possible!

Thousands of Hoosiers struggle every day to access fresh and nutritious foods. That is why FOX59/CBS4 started the Pack the Pantries drive to help these Hoosiers in the community that we cover.

This year, we once again teamed up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank to raise money to put food on the table for Hoosier families.

If you have not yet been able to donate, the good news is that the Pack the Pantries drive has been extended throughout the weekend.

There are several ways to donate:

Text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union.