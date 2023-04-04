INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers struggle every day to access fresh and nutritious foods.

FOX59 and CBS4 are answering the call with our spring Pack the Pantries food drive. We’re once again teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank to raise money to put food on the table for Hoosier families.

The effort kicks off Thursday, April 13, and will continue for a full 24 hours.

There are several ways to donate:

Text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union.