INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers struggle every day to access food.

FOX59 and CBS4 are answering the call with our Giving Tuesday Pack the Pantries food drive. We’re once again teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank to raise money to put food on the table for Hoosier families.

The effort goes all day on Tuesday, November 21. Watch FOX59 and CBS4 to see how you can give back to your community.

FOX59 and CBS4 chose Giving Tuesday as a day for this fundraiser because it’s a global day of giving or generosity.

There are several ways to give:

Text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union.