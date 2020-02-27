Pack your bags for a warm & sunny destination Morning News Posted: Feb 27, 2020 / 10:31 AM EST / Updated: Feb 27, 2020 / 10:31 AM EST Please enable Javascript to watch this video INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- It's time to start dreaming of warmer destinations. Tiffani Adkins is with the Fashion Mall at Keystone where stores are getting ready to bring out their resort wear collections. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction