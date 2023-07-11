The Johnson County prosecutor has decided – no criminal charges will be filed in the drowning death of Whiteland Community High School student Alaina Dildine. Alaina died in May while swimming during gym class. She had epilepsy and a known history of seizures. The investigation found she went unnoticed by school staff and was under water for 53 minutes. In a FOX59 exclusive, Alaina’s parents, Kyle and Victoria Dildine, and their attorney Steven Wagner, joined Angela on the red couch to share the changes they want made to prevent this from ever happening again.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction