Are you looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping? The Parisian Flea Market is a two-day, one-of-a-kind shopping event at clay terrace this weekend. The market lets you hunt for unique, distinguished gifts while supporting a worthy cause. Proceeds support a non-profit called Fair Haven.

Amanda Milner, executive director of Fair Haven, and Diann Luebker, event chair for the Parisian Flea Market, joined FOX59 this morning to explain.



To buy tickets or to learn more about Fair Haven, click here.