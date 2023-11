Get ready for one of the most anticipated reunions of the year! Passion at the Vogue is taking place this Sunday, November 19th, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vogue in Broad Ripple. Partial proceeds will also benefit the Mozel Sanders Foundation for Thanksgiving. DJ and Radio Personality Geno Shelton joins Stephanie Sanders, the COO of Mozel Sanders, to share more details. Tickets are available at the Vogue and on djgeno.net.

