A new book out today aims to help children deal with the 13 most common worries. “Lord, I Worry” was written by Traders Point Pastor Aaron Hoover, who battled his own anxiety, depression, and clinical obsessive compulsive disorder for 20 years. Pastor Hoover joined Angela live in the studio to share more about the new book. For more information, click here.

