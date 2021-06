CARMEL – The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting a very special fundraiser for the Humane Society of Hamilton County. “Paws and Pages” will take place at the Carmel Gazebo on Sunday, June 27 from 2-5 p.m.

Attendees can make their own dog toys, take pics in a photo booth, decorate a dog kerchief and much more. We caught up with youth council members Mia Sosa and Katie Mayer to talk about why the fundraiser is needed and how you can help.