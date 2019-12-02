Skip to content
Pay it Forward
Retired hairstylist in Greenwood volunteers to cut seniors’ hair for free
Video
Retired mechanic in Kokomo helps Hoosiers struggling with car problems at God’s Garage
Video
NBA legend helps aging Hoosiers off the court
Video
Petal it Forward: Indy nonprofit delivers random bouquets to area hospitals, nursing homes
Video
9-year-old from Fishers on a mission to help Hoosiers in need
Video
More Pay it Forward Headlines
Two Indianapolis sisters on a mission to support children with autism in foster care
Video
East side non-profit gets Hoosiers dressed to impressed, without the costs
Video
Ship Happens: Kokomo woman provides opioid reversal kits for free
Video
Cans for cash: How one woman raises money for Indianapolis Public Schools
Video
Speedway group keeps Hoosiers warm this winter by collecting coats
Video
Best friends make it their mission to make care available to every expectant mother in Indiana
Video
Partnership between Kroger, local food banks tackles hunger this holiday season
Hoosier helpers make thousands of wooden toys for Christmas
Indy teen collects presents for seniors during gift-giving season
Transitional home for teens on Indy’s east side set to open by Christmas
