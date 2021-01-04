5th grader needs your help supporting foster children in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. — Dozens of brand new winter coats are just waiting to be picked by foster children in Boone County. It’s all thanks to 11-year-old Josiah Williamson.

Williamson was determined this winter to make a real difference in his community and help kids just like him. Williamson was once in the foster care himself and knows the challenges all too well.

In November, he set out with a goal of collecting 100 brand new coats, but he far exceeded that.

With the help of his school, church and community, he collected more than 140 winter jackets and coats.

“You can be any age from five to 60 and it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter your age, it matters what you do,” he explained.

Now that Williamson exceeded his original goal, he is now focusing his attention on another initiative.

He’s helping the nonprofit Packing Hope collect backpacks for children in foster care.

These backpacks have essentials that children will need if taken from their homes, like clothes, pajamas, and toothbrushes. For more info on Packing Hope bags, click here.