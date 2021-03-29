Ainsley’s Angels help people of all abilities cross the finish line

During the pandemic, Hoosiers have turned to virtual races or athletic competitions to stay safe.

But with restrictions easing across the state, many are hopeful races will soon be back to in-person events.

We’re introducing you to a non-profit that helps people of all abilities cross the finish line.

“We want to crush barriers. We want to open eyes because when inclusion wins, everybody wins,” explained Ainsley’s Angels North Central Indiana Ambassador Kristy High.

High says normally these athletic riders wouldn’t be able to participate in these kinds of endurance events on their own.

“We have riders with probably any disability you can imagine,” High added.

But thanks to Ainsley’s Angels, these riders are able to get off the sidelines and experience the joy of race day.

Riders are strapped into specially-designed running chairs and then pushed by runners who lend their legs like Shannon Spencer.

“It’s an amazing feeling to push another athlete and to see them become something you are. Then you get to share that moment together,” Spencer said.

Ainsley’s Angels is always looking for runners, athlete riders or guardian angles to help with races.

Riders must be over the age of two and have a disability or condition that prohibits their ability to participate in running events without support.

The nonprofit will hold their next in-person event at The Annual Gene Parks 5K in Russiaville on May 1st.

To register, click here.