ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman is passing along the success of her business to benefit others.

But she is not just giving things away. Malia Songer, owner of Foreverbowens, has started a new drive for prom. You can help by donating items.

Songer says she is constantly holding fundraisers to be able to help those in need. She recently started collecting supplies to help young girls celebrate prom.

Her business is making customized items for people and also selling items she gets wholesale at a discounted price.

And when she had the opportunity to help those in need she took it. Songer is now partnering with the local library and another local company to help girls who can’t afford prom.

She’s asking people to donate makeup samples, nail polish, press-on nails and other accessories.

“I couldn’t imagine not being able to go to prom in high school as a girl and watch all your friends go to prom and have to stay back because of something you can’t control,” said Songer. “At the end of the day they’re high schoolers, but they’re still children. And no child should have to feel like they’re responsible that they can’t go because they can’t afford it.”

In the past, Foreverbowens has also done things like sell customized bracelets to give all the proceeds away.

Songer has made them for a woman whose mother had cancer and some for a family who lost their provider to a drug overdose.

Foreverbowens just celebrated its one-year anniversary on Sunday. Songer had an event with free food and big giveaways to families in need.