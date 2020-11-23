Bedroom makeover for Hoosier healthcare hero

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – A New Palestine nurse is now able to rest and recover in her brand-new bedroom.

The makeover was made possible by several local businesses and vendors as Community Hospital North nurse Christa Havel continues her fight with breast cancer.

It started back in August when Kit Magazine and the Indiana Design Center decided they wanted to do something special for healthcare workers, who have been working so hard on the front lines.

They created a competition and asked for people to nominate those deserving of a brand-new bedroom. It didn’t take long for the nominations to start coming in.

But it was Havel’s story that struck a chord.

The mother of two immediately switched into the COVID-19 ICU when the pandemic began to help as many patients as possible

But then in July, Havel encountered her own health issues when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fast forward to today, her final day of chemotherapy, and Havel now has a brand-new bedroom to rest, relax and recover in.

“Everyone needs a little light in their life in some way and this is a really nice light to come into my life right now when it seems like everything’s rough.”

More than 10 businesses from the Indiana Design Center came together to make this makeover possible. Everything in the bedroom was donated and free of charge for Havel and her family.

“For us, it’s giving her a moment to get excited about something and take her mind off what she is going through,” explained The Rusted Window Designer Stacey Molander.

But Havel’s journey is not over.

She still has surgery in January then will go through radiation and she tells us he plans on spending a lot of time in her bedroom in the coming months.