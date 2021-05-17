Blue Collar Coffee brewing up acts of kindness

INDIANAPOLIS – This week on Pay it Forward, we are heading to a new coffee shop within the Bottleworks Hotel where acts of kindness are brewing every day.

Blue Collar Coffee wants Hoosiers to know they can provide random acts of kindness that aren’t extravagant or expensive.

It could be something as simple as a free cup of coffee or latte.

“The smile on their face when they see oh my gosh, I just got a free cup of coffee. It doesn’t matter that it was three dollars. It was something somebody did for you,” said Paige Mason, director of food and beverage for Bottleworks Hotel.

The shop has their own “pay it forward” wall allowing people to pay for a friend, family member, coworker or even a complete stranger.

When we stopped by, the wall had coffees waiting for first responders, nurses and teachers.

“We tell them that we have that option available to them and people are normally pretty excited,” explained Casey Ross, lead supervisor at Blue Collar Coffee.

Blue Collar officials say the wall will be up all year.

To date, the shop says more than two dozen pay it forward cards have been distributed.