Brownsburg Police Department looking to help Hoosier families this holiday season

BROWNSBURG, Ind. —With Thanksgiving behind us, many now are looking forward to the holidays.

The Brownsburg Police Department is getting into the giving spirit by helping out Hoosier families in need.

In a few weeks, they’ll hold an annual Christmas celebration where they’ll helping local children check off everything on their Christmas list.

The goal this year is to give gifts to 25 kids.

But officers say they need your help. This pandemic has made things harder than ever and they’re in need of donations to make sure this holiday season is just as special as past ones.

“There’s been so many meetings with these families that ends on tears on both sides. It’s so gratifying,” explained Officer Kevin Hyde.

This year’s event will be held on Dec. 13 and include a holiday meal.

The families also will have a chance to pick up the presents at that time to bring home to put under the tree.

If you want to donate, you can email Officer Hyde at KHyde@Brownsburgpolice.org.