Carmel boutique puts people over profits; donates 100% of proceeds to charity

CARMEL, Ind. — From the outside, Clothes with a Cause looks similar to the other storefronts at Clay Terrace.

It sells everything from jewelry to home decor to women’s and kids’ clothing. But there’s a catch.

“This is as my friends call it is the ‘pay it forward’ boutique,” said owner Kelli McLaughlin.

“Clothes with a Cause” doesn’t keep any of the proceeds. Instead, 100% of it is donated to charity!

It began in 2017 when McLaughlin started selling clothing out of her living room to family and friends.

Fast forward to today, Clothes with a Cause is a 4,000 square foot store in Carmel’s Clay Terrace.

Each month, the boutique picks one nonprofit or organization to give their proceeds to. But this month is a little different.

Instead of giving to charity, Clothes with a Cause will give money directly to Hoosiers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s all anonymous. They come to me tell me what the need is, talk to our board, put together a package and make sure we can help them in some way,” McLaughlin explained.

McLaughlin says those interested in getting COVID-19 assistance will need to provide the proper documentation.

As for the rest of the year, McClauglin says her calendar is full.

Clothes with a Cause is booked out until 2022.