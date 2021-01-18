Community surprises Tipton pizza delivery driver with a new car

TIPTON, Ind. — Chances are if you have ordered delivery from Pizza Hut in Tipton, you’ve met Robert Peters. He’s worked there the past 31 years.

But you might know him better as “Mr. Smiles.”

“Every time you see him, he has a smile on his face. He has never not been joyful,” explained longtime customer Tanner Langley.

About six months ago, Peters started having trouble with his 28-year-old Oldsmobile. He mentioned the problem to Langley.

Langley wasted no time and jumped into action. He started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to get Peters a new car.

The original goal was $12,000, but that was easily met after just a few days.

By the end of the week, more than $18,000 was raised.

Last week, Langley had the chance to surprise Peters with a 2017 Chevy Malibu, and we were there to capture it all.

“To me, me this is luxury. This is the first car I’ve had made in the 21st century,” said Rob Peters aka “Mr. Smiles.”

In addition to the free car, the community was able cover the vehicle’s insurance, registration and plates.

“What the community has done, what Tanner has done. He’s gone far beyond the call of duty and it means a lot to me that people would do this,” Peters explained.

The community raised so much money they were even able to give Peters a tip of $2,500.