Company provides free lawn mowing service to health care workers

INDIANAPOLIS – This week on Pay it Forward, so many healthcare workers are still putting in extra hours or taking on extra shifts to keep others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That leaves little time for themselves, their families, and their everyday errands and chores.

But one company is looking to make this time a little easier.

Plowz and Mowz is based in Upstate New York, but has cut the lawns of over 5,000 health care workers in cities across the country, including in the Indianapolis area.

The company partners with local landscaping services and now is offering a free lawn cut up to $60.

“Just checking one thing off someone’s to-do list, especially a health care worker, and giving them a couple extra hours after they’ve been working 12-plus hour shifts is super important,” explained co-founder Wills Mahoney.

To sign up, health care workers can enter the promo code “HERO” during checkout.

The deal will last another two weeks.